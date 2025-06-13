Japan Newspaper Group Pledges Accurate Reporting on Elections to Counter Fake News on Social Media
15:21 JST, June 13, 2025
The Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association released Thursday a statement on the internet and election reporting, saying member companies will push accurate information on elections as fears grow that inaccurate posts on social media could influence elections.
The statement adds that members will review how they have reported elections and reference the fact-checking methods that have been deployed overseas.
The internet plays host to much information that is either false or of uncertain veracity, including on social media. The news media group expressed concern that by significantly influencing elections, such information “could lead to the self-destruction of democracy.”
According to the statement, member companies “will review from the ground up how they report on elections, and proactively report in a way that provides information voters can rely on in decision-making, by making reference to international fact-checking methods and taking other measures.”
In 1966, the group issued a statement saying that there were no restrictions on election coverage so long as it was not false and did not distort the facts. The latest statement asserts that this perspective is “something that should be maintained even today, in the year 2025.”
Additionally, the group announced Thursday that it would create an account on X, where it will publish articles from member companies that verify the accuracy of election-related information.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Former North Korean Agent Says Still Many Spies in South Korea Looking to Strain Relations with Japan