Japan Newspaper Group Pledges Accurate Reporting on Elections to Counter Fake News on Social Media

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Nippon Press Center building, which houses the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association, is seen in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association released Thursday a statement on the internet and election reporting, saying member companies will push accurate information on elections as fears grow that inaccurate posts on social media could influence elections.

The statement adds that members will review how they have reported elections and reference the fact-checking methods that have been deployed overseas.

The internet plays host to much information that is either false or of uncertain veracity, including on social media. The news media group expressed concern that by significantly influencing elections, such information “could lead to the self-destruction of democracy.”

According to the statement, member companies “will review from the ground up how they report on elections, and proactively report in a way that provides information voters can rely on in decision-making, by making reference to international fact-checking methods and taking other measures.”

In 1966, the group issued a statement saying that there were no restrictions on election coverage so long as it was not false and did not distort the facts. The latest statement asserts that this perspective is “something that should be maintained even today, in the year 2025.”

Additionally, the group announced Thursday that it would create an account on X, where it will publish articles from member companies that verify the accuracy of election-related information.