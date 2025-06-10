Esports Department to be Established in Saga Prefectural High School; Teaching How to be Professional Gamers, Game Creators
11:48 JST, June 10, 2025
A Saga prefectural high school plans to establish an esports department to nurture future professional gamers and game creators starting next spring.
This will be the first case of a public high school that offers daytime classes having a department in which students can learn esports specially, according to the Saga prefectural board of education.
Saga Prefectural Karatsu Seisho High School (Genkai Town) will enroll a maximum of 20 students from across the nation.
