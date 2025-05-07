Passengers Trapped After Train Hits Fallen Tree in Okayama, Japan; Operator Cancels Express Trains on Line
15:13 JST, May 7, 2025
A train on the JR Sanyo Line collided with a fallen tree in Wake, Okayama Prefecture, on Tuesday evening, leaving passengers stuck for about three hours.
The four-car train, traveling from Okayama to Himeji, was forced to make an emergency stop at about 7:45 p.m. No injuries were reported from the incident.
According to West Japan Railway Company, operations have been suspended between Yoshinaga and Mantomi on the line as of noon on Wednesday, and there is currently no prospect to resume services. Sunrise Izumo and Sunrise Seto sleeper express trains and No. 1 through No. 12 Super Inaba limited express trains were also cancelled for their entire journeys.
