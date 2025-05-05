Home>Society>General News

People Dress in Myanmar Traditional Garments for Festival in Fukuoka; Residents of Japan, Myanmar Parade in Support of Myanmar after Devastating Earthquake

14:17 JST, May 5, 2025

People dressed in traditional Myanmar garments parade through the streets during the Hakata Dontaku Minato Matsuri festival in Fukuoka on Sunday. To show support for Myanmar, where a powerful earthquake has claimed more than 3,000 lives, Myanmar residents in Fukuoka Prefecture and Japanese locals donned the traditional attire and played folk instruments on the final day of the 2-day event. The participants paraded through the city, with some holding banners, stating, “Ganbare Myanmar!” (Hang in there, Myanmar!)

