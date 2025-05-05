People Dress in Myanmar Traditional Garments for Festival in Fukuoka; Residents of Japan, Myanmar Parade in Support of Myanmar after Devastating Earthquake

The Yomiuri Shimbun



People dressed in traditional Myanmar garments parade through the streets during the Hakata Dontaku Minato Matsuri festival in Fukuoka on Sunday. To show support for Myanmar, where a powerful earthquake has claimed more than 3,000 lives, Myanmar residents in Fukuoka Prefecture and Japanese locals donned the traditional attire and played folk instruments on the final day of the 2-day event. The participants paraded through the city, with some holding banners, stating, “Ganbare Myanmar!” (Hang in there, Myanmar!)