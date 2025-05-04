New Pandemic Response Institute Aims to Achieve Swift Initial Reaction Through Stronger Information Collection System

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The building of the Japan Institute for Health Security in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, which was established in April

One month since the launch of the Japan Institute for Health Security (JIHS), a new organization of experts meant to prepare for the next infectious disease crisis in Japan, new initiatives have been started based on lessons learned from delays in the response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts include strengthening information gathering on infectious diseases.

In order to realize a prompt initial response to emergencies, it is essential to build a system of close cooperation with local governments and hospitals nationwide from normal times and continue to thoroughly disseminate information to the public.

“Experience with the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of preparedness. We will be able to respond immediately to the next pandemic, no matter when it occurs,” said JIHS President Norihiro Kokudo.

The JIHS was formed through the merger of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has been responsible for research and trend surveys on infectious diseases, and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, which runs a general hospital.

There are about 3,900 staff members at the JIHS, including doctors and researchers who are involved in matters from basic research on pathogens to treatment of patients in an integrated manner.

To support government decision-making, the JIHS provides scientific knowledge to the Cabinet Agency for Infectious Disease Crisis Management, which serves as the command center for the government’s infectious disease response, and the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

On April 7, the JIHS began a fixed-point survey of acute respiratory infections (ARI). Before the start of the JIHS, medical institutions reported the number of patients for known pathogens, such as influenza. But in the ARI survey, the JIHS focuses on cold-like symptoms, such as cough and sore throat, and collects information on outbreaks.

By monitoring trends in the number of patients suspected of carrying infectious diseases whose pathogens are not yet known, the JIHS aims to quickly detect the spread of unknown infectious diseases through testing to speed up the initial response.

Improving efficiency

The JIHS will strengthen emergency surveys conducted immediately after the outbreak of a new virus or another disease is confirmed, which is called the “first few hundred” studies. It is intended to analyze medical examination information, blood, nasal membrane and other patient data to quickly determine the characteristics of pathogens, including infectivity, infection routes, symptoms and severity. Based on this, the government will decide on infection control measures, such as the length of isolation of patients.

Emergency surveys were conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic as well. But, since there was no network of medical institutions to collect patient information, there was nothing to rely on besides the personal connections of researchers.

Norio Omagari, head of the infectious disease clinical policy division of the JIHS, said, “We’d like to promote the establishment of a close cooperation system among medical institutions during ordinary times to ensure surveys can be conducted promptly and reliably, and to efficiently consolidate information through digitalization.”

Compared to Europe and the United States, Japan lagged behind in the development of vaccines and therapeutic agents for COVID-19.

However, as the JIHS has both research and hospital functions, it will be possible to immediately confirm the effectiveness of candidate drugs found by research sections at the hospital that also accepts patients.

Start in ordinary times

In the two years since COVID-19 symptoms were classified as Category V under the Infectious Diseases Control Law in May 2023, influenza and various other infectious diseases have continued to spread.

This spring has also seen a sharp increase in both whooping cough cases, with continuous severe coughing as a symptom, and measles, which is highly contagious.

The JIHS will begin disseminating information to the general public on these familiar infectious diseases from as early as May. Their characteristics and precautions against them will be briefly summarized and made available on its website.

Nobuhiko Okabe, advisor at the Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health who served as a member of the government’s subcommittee on measures against COVID-19, said, “If we communicate well with the public and gain their trust, they will carefully listen to our advice in case of an emergency.”

During the pandemic, experts who advised the government repeatedly held press conferences and directly called on the public to take measures.

Izuru Makihara, a professor of public administration at the University of Tokyo, said, “The reason behind this is that the government and public administrations did not fully accept the sense of urgency felt by experts.”

Based on this, he added, “It is essential for the government and the JIHS to communicate well on a daily basis to clarify their respective roles in order to avoid confusion in the event of an emergency.”