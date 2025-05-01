Crews Enter Saitama Pref. Sewer Pipe for First Time since Jan. Sinkhole Accident
12:07 JST, May 1, 2025
Police and firefighters wearing oxygen tanks on Thursday entered the sewer pipe where a truck driver is believed to have become trapped for the first time since the January accident in which the man’s vehicle fell into a sinkhole in a prefectural road in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.
They investigated the condition inside, hoping to figure out a way to find and bring back the 74-year-old driver.
At around 4:40 a.m., when wastewater levels were low, 20 personnel from the Saitama prefectural police, the Soka Yashio Koiki Fire Department, the Tokyo Fire Department and other agencies entered the 4.75-meter-diameter pipe through a hole dug in the ground and proceeded toward the area where the truck’s cab was located.
The personnel were divided into three groups, each of which worked inside the pipe for about 20 minutes at a time. Over the course of about two hours in total, they are believed to have checked conditions such as the state of the cab, hydrogen sulfide concentration levels and the safety of the search route.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Tokyo Police on High Alert Ahead of Opening; Officials Cautious over Possibility of Lone Offenders, Cyberattacks
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Venue Exclusively Uses Cashless Payments; Visitors Advised to Refrain from Bringing Large Baggage
-
Child Sex Crime Victims Oppose Civil Lawsuit Time Limit; Japan’s Revisions of Criminal, Civil Codes Not in Sync
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo
- Trump Aims to ‘Shock and Awe’ with Tariff Policy; Japanese Business Leader Examines U.S. Moves