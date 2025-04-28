Home>Society>General News

Shinkansen Bullet Train Service between Shin-Osaka, Hakata, Has Been Suspended; Service to Resume around 8:30 P.M. on Monday


The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:57 JST, April 28, 2025

Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train service between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations has been suspended after the operator JR West confirmed a train had collided with a person between Fukuyama and Shin-Onomichi stations at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

Services on the line are expected to resume its operation at around 8:30 p.m. on the day.

