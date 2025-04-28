Shinkansen Bullet Train Service between Shin-Osaka, Hakata, Has Been Suspended; Service to Resume around 8:30 P.M. on Monday
19:57 JST, April 28, 2025
Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train service between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations has been suspended after the operator JR West confirmed a train had collided with a person between Fukuyama and Shin-Onomichi stations at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday.
Services on the line are expected to resume its operation at around 8:30 p.m. on the day.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Tokyo Police on High Alert Ahead of Opening; Officials Cautious over Possibility of Lone Offenders, Cyberattacks
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Venue Exclusively Uses Cashless Payments; Visitors Advised to Refrain from Bringing Large Baggage
-
Child Sex Crime Victims Oppose Civil Lawsuit Time Limit; Japan’s Revisions of Criminal, Civil Codes Not in Sync
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan