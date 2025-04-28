Japan’s Oldest Woman Dies at 115 on Saturday; Okagi Hayashi of Toki, Gifu Pref. Was Born in 1909

Home>Society>General News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:37 JST, April 28, 2025

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced on Monday the death of 115-year-old Okagi Hayashi of Toki, Gifu Prefecture, who was the oldest person in Japan.

She died on Saturday.Hayashi was born in 1909. She became the oldest person in Japan when a woman in Hyogo Prefecture died at 116 last December.

With Hayashi’s death, Mine Kondo, 114, of Kota, Aichi Prefecture, has become the oldest person in Japan.

