Japan’s Oldest Woman Dies at 115 on Saturday; Okagi Hayashi of Toki, Gifu Pref. Was Born in 1909
17:37 JST, April 28, 2025
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced on Monday the death of 115-year-old Okagi Hayashi of Toki, Gifu Prefecture, who was the oldest person in Japan.
She died on Saturday.Hayashi was born in 1909. She became the oldest person in Japan when a woman in Hyogo Prefecture died at 116 last December.
With Hayashi’s death, Mine Kondo, 114, of Kota, Aichi Prefecture, has become the oldest person in Japan.
