As Golden Week Starts, Excited Families Explore Osaka Expo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Many people walk around the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:16 JST, April 26, 2025

OSAKA — The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Konohana Ward, Osaka, was crowded with people on Saturday, which marked the start of the Golden Week holidays, even though the days off are interspersed with workdays this year.

Smiling children could be seen running through the entrance to the venue, along with families taking commemorative photos with the official Expo mascot, Myaku-Myaku.

A company employee visiting from Oita with his family said, “I want to enjoy this experience with my children as if we were traveling overseas,” while his daughter, a fifth grader in elementary school, cheerfully added: “Myaku-Myaku is cute. I want to tell my school friends all about the Expo.”

A first-year junior high school student from Yokohama, visiting with his parents, looked excited as he exclaimed: “I’ve been counting down the days for this. I want to experience the world’s most advanced technology and feel what the future will be like.”

