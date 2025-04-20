Yamanote, Keihin Tohoku Services Resume on Sunday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Workers engage in construction work in JR East’s Tamachi Station in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Services resumed the Yamanote and Keihin Tohoku lines at around noon on Sunday, East Japan Railway Co. announced.

Some services on the lines had been suspended since Saturday morning due to construction work on the upcoming Haneda Airport Access Line, which will connect Haneda Airport to central Tokyo.

Clockwise services on the Yamanote Line between Ueno and Osaki and all service on the Keihin Tohoku Line between Higashi Jujo and Shinagawa were suspended all day Saturday. On Sunday morning, the services were halted from the first departure until around noon.

JR East said the construction work ended as planned. About 546,000 passengers were affected over the two days.