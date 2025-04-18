Production of Salted Sakura at Peak in Kanagawa Prefecture
18:12 JST, April 18, 2025
HADANO, Kanagawa — Production of salt-pickled cherry blossoms has reached its peak in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, known for edible yaezakura double-flowered cherry blossoms.
Members of the Chimura Wakatake-kai, a group of producers, are now busy manually removing dust and dirt from picked flowers one by one. The flowers are then soaked in salt and ume plum vinegar for about a month to complete the process. The group makes about 300 kilograms of salt-pickled cherry blossoms a week during the peak time and ships them to be used as ingredients or garnishes.
“The flowers bloomed later than usual this year, but the color and shape are perfect. So it seems we will be able to produce beautiful and fragrant salted pickles,” said the 45-year-old head of the group.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Tokyo Police on High Alert Ahead of Opening; Officials Cautious over Possibility of Lone Offenders, Cyberattacks
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan