Tug-of-War in the Snow Heats Things Up in Aomori
11:34 JST, February 4, 2025
AOMORI — A frigid tug-of-war competition heated up a small part of the city of Aomori on Saturday, as several men, stripped to the waist and exhaling visible clouds of white vapor, pulled a rope against each other on hardened snow.
The event was organized by a committee including the Aomori municipal government, among others. This year’s competition, the 12th time the event has been held, was participated in by 85 people on 17 teams.
Among the participants was a 34-year-old assistant language teacher from the United States, who now lives in Aomori. He said he joined the event because he thought it would be a truly unique experience. He also said he had a lot of fun, adding that there is no such event in his country.
