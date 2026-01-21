Man in His 20s Arrested over Alleged Murder of Nail Artist in Mito, Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police investigators examine the scene at the apartment in Kakurai-cho, Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, at 3:28 a.m. on January 1.

A man in his 20s was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a 31-year-old female nail artist in Mito on Dec. 31.

The suspect was an acquaintance of the victim, according to the investigative sources.