Man in His 20s Arrested over Alleged Murder of Nail Artist in Mito, Ibaraki Pref.

#Ibaraki
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police investigators examine the scene at the apartment in Kakurai-cho, Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, at 3:28 a.m. on January 1.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:03 JST, January 21, 2026

A man in his 20s was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a 31-year-old female nail artist in Mito on Dec. 31.

The suspect was an acquaintance of the victim, according to the investigative sources.

