Man in His 20s Arrested over Alleged Murder of Nail Artist in Mito, Ibaraki Pref.
12:03 JST, January 21, 2026
A man in his 20s was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a 31-year-old female nail artist in Mito on Dec. 31.
The suspect was an acquaintance of the victim, according to the investigative sources.
