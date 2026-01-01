Female Nail Technician Found Dead in Mito with Apparent Stab Wound to Neck; Police Investigating Possibility of Homicide

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers examine the site where a female nail technician was found collapsed at an apartment in Mito on Thursday.

MITO — A female nail technician was found bleeding and collapsed inside her apartment in Mito. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday. She had a wound on her neck that appeared to be from stabbing.

Police are conducting a judicial autopsy to determine the cause of death, and investigating the possibility of homicide.

Her husband found her when he returned home, where they lived alone, at around 7 p.m. on the day and made an emergency call, police said. The incident took place in a residential area near the Mito Interchange on the Joban Expressway.