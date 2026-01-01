Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Female Nail Technician Found Dead in Mito with Apparent Stab Wound to Neck; Police Investigating Possibility of Homicide

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers examine the site where a female nail technician was found collapsed at an apartment in Mito on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:34 JST, January 1, 2026

MITO — A female nail technician was found bleeding and collapsed inside her apartment in Mito. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday. She had a wound on her neck that appeared to be from stabbing.

Police are conducting a judicial autopsy to determine the cause of death, and investigating the possibility of homicide.

Her husband found her when he returned home, where they lived alone, at around 7 p.m. on the day and made an emergency call, police said. The incident took place in a residential area near the Mito Interchange on the Joban Expressway.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING