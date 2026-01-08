Nail Artist Murder in Mito: Attacker Had Strong Intent to Kill; Stab Wound to Neck Reaches Arteries, Multiple Weapons Used

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police investigators examine the scene at the apartment in Kakurai-cho, Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, at 3:28 a.m. on January 1.

An investigation by the Ibaraki Prefectural Police has revealed that the stab wound to the neck of a 31-year-old female nail artist, who was found murdered in an apartment in Mito, eastern Japan, was located on the right side and penetrated to the artery. Multiple injuries from being struck with a blunt object were found on her head. Her arms bore over a dozen cuts and bruises, believed to have been caused during a struggle.

You may also like to read Female Nail Technician Found Dead in Mito with Apparent Stab Wound to Neck; Police Investigating Possibility of Homicide

Police are investigating the possibility that the perpetrator prepared multiple weapons and attacked with strong intent to kill.

According to investigators, skin fragments and hair were collected from the clothing the woman was wearing. The prefectural police are examining their connection to the crime and are also analyzing the woman’s smartphone, which was left in the room.

The incident occurred on December 31 last year. Around 7:15 p.m., the husband, returning home, found the wife collapsed at the entrance, bleeding profusely from her neck.