Nail Artist Murder in Mito: Attacker Had Strong Intent to Kill; Stab Wound to Neck Reaches Arteries, Multiple Weapons Used
11:24 JST, January 8, 2026
An investigation by the Ibaraki Prefectural Police has revealed that the stab wound to the neck of a 31-year-old female nail artist, who was found murdered in an apartment in Mito, eastern Japan, was located on the right side and penetrated to the artery. Multiple injuries from being struck with a blunt object were found on her head. Her arms bore over a dozen cuts and bruises, believed to have been caused during a struggle.
You may also like to readFemale Nail Technician Found Dead in Mito with Apparent Stab Wound to Neck; Police Investigating Possibility of Homicide
Police are investigating the possibility that the perpetrator prepared multiple weapons and attacked with strong intent to kill.
According to investigators, skin fragments and hair were collected from the clothing the woman was wearing. The prefectural police are examining their connection to the crime and are also analyzing the woman’s smartphone, which was left in the room.
The incident occurred on December 31 last year. Around 7:15 p.m., the husband, returning home, found the wife collapsed at the entrance, bleeding profusely from her neck.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting