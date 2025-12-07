Hot word :

Baby’s Head Found in Refrigerator at Adult Entertainment Establishment in Tokyo’s Kinshicho


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:29 JST, December 7, 2025

A baby’s head was found inside a refrigerator at an adult entertainment establishment in Tokyo’s Kinshicho on Saturday, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a staff member at the establishment contacted the police on the same day, saying that he found something like a child’s head while cleaning the refrigerator.

The police confirmed that it was a head wrapped in what appeared to be a plastic bag.

The establishment is in an area lined with restaurants and other establishments, about 200 meters southeast of JR Kinshicho Station.

