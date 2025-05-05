Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The passenger car that rear-ended a bus is seen at 12:07 p.m. on Monday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

A bus was rear-ended by a vehicle that fled the scene at a bus stop near Yokosuka-chuo Station on the Keikyu Line in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, a person related to Keikyu Bus and other parties reported to the Yokosuka Police Station at around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

After the white passenger car rear-ended a route bus, it then drove into the oncoming lane, striking seven vehicles. According to the police and the city fire department, 10 people were taken to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

When responding officers investigated, they found that the 30-year-old man driving the car was exceeding the legal breath alcohol limit, and he was arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law for driving under the influence of alcohol. The police and the city fire department are investigating the details of the accident.