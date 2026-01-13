Japan-South Korea Summit Begins at Hotel in Nara; Set to Confirm Importance of Bilateral Cooperation
14:49 JST, January 13, 2026
NARA — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung began their talks at a hotel in Nara on Tuesday afternoon. The two leaders are expected to confirm the importance of bilateral cooperation within the international community.
This marks the first time a South Korean president has visited a regional area of Japan alone since the resumption of reciprocal visits between the countries.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
-
Japanese Public, Private Sectors to Partner on ¥3 Tril. Project to Develop Domestic AI, SoftBank to Be Key Firm Involved
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained