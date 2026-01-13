Japan-South Korea Summit Begins at Hotel in Nara; Set to Confirm Importance of Bilateral Cooperation

Pool Photo via AP

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, and South Kore’s President Lee Jae Myung, left, hold their meeting in Nara, western Japan Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

NARA — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung began their talks at a hotel in Nara on Tuesday afternoon. The two leaders are expected to confirm the importance of bilateral cooperation within the international community.

This marks the first time a South Korean president has visited a regional area of Japan alone since the resumption of reciprocal visits between the countries.