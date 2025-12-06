Takaichi Holds 1st Dinner Meeting with LDP Heavyweights Aso, Kihara, Others Since Taking Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at the Diet on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had a meeting over dinner with senior officials of the Liberal Democratic Party and her Cabinet at a hotel in Tokyo on Friday for the first time since taking office.

LDP Vice President Taro Aso, LDP Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki and Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara were among those in attendance.

Takaichi, who also serves as LDP president, and the other attendees are believed to have traded views on issues facing the Takaichi administration and future party management.

Previous prime ministers held meetings over dinner on an almost nightly basis to exchange information and for other purposes.

Takaichi, however, had not attended such a meeting since becoming prime minister in October. After completing her official duties at the Prime Minister’s Office, she typically returned to her room at a dormitory for House of Representatives members in Tokyo’s Akasaka district.