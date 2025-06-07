Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan Govt to Take Stricter Measures on Foreign Residents for Failing to Pay Taxes, Medical Expenses

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister’s Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:21 JST, June 7, 2025

The government revised the comprehensive measures for the acceptance and coexistence of foreign nationals and introduced policies that would tighten the review of foreign nationals to obtain residency status. The policies include not allowing foreign residents with a history of unpaid social insurance premiums or taxes to renew their residency status.

The revision was made at a meeting of relevant ministers held on Friday.

Currently, the government denies reentry for short-term visitors such as tourists for failing to pay medical expenses, but the new measures will allow reentry to be denied to mid- to long-term foreign residents who fail to pay medical expenses.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who was at the meeting, announced the establishment of an executive office at the Cabinet Secretariat to address a range of issues on foreign residents and visitors across different ministries.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING