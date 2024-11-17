Japan, Ukraine Discuss Military Cooperation Between Russia, N. Korea; Two Sides Sign Information Security Agreement

Courtesy of Japan’s Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday.

KYIV — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed their concerns regarding the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including North Korean soldiers being sent to Russia, during their meeting in Kyiv on Saturday.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security.

Iwaya is the first member of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Cabinet to visit Ukraine. It is believed that the Cabinet is working to show Japan’s continuing support for Ukraine through the visit.

“The security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific are inseparable,” Iwaya said, emphasizing Japan’s stance that it stands with Ukraine. “The dispatch of North Korean soldiers to Russia is a clear example of this. It’s an extremely serious issue.”

Japan and Ukraine signed an information security agreement earlier in the day that will allow the two countries to exchange classified information on security issues. The two counties also confirmed their policy of promoting information sharing.

During their meeting, Zelenskyy explained to Iwaya the war situation in Ukraine, as well as the situation regarding North Korean soldiers.

Iwaya told reporters after the meeting that the two also had “a candid exchange of views” on the transition of power in the United States to President-elect Donald Trump, who has been reluctant to support Ukraine.

Iwaya also met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Saturday. The two agreed to launch bilateral high-level security policy talks between their foreign and defense officials.

Iwaya told Sybiha that Japan will provide Ukraine with generators and gas turbines to help the country get through the winter.

In a joint press conference with Sybiha, Iwaya said Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister and minister of economy, will visit Japan in December.