Former Maebashi Mayor Ogawa Announces Candidacy for Mayoral Election, Vowing ‘I’ll Change Maebashi Once More, No Matter the Headwinds’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa speaks during a press conference announcing her candidacy for the upcoming mayoral election in the city on Wednesday.

Former Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa, who resigned over an affair involving multiple hotel visits with a married male employee, formally announced her candidacy on Wednesday for the mayoral election scheduled for Jan. 12.

Ogawa, 42, held a press conference in the city, saying, “I will change Maebashi once again, no matter the headwinds. To that end, I have resolved to stake my life on this challenge and run for mayor again.”