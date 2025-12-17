Former Maebashi Mayor Ogawa Announces Candidacy for Mayoral Election, Vowing ‘I’ll Change Maebashi Once More, No Matter the Headwinds’
17:02 JST, December 17, 2025
Former Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa, who resigned over an affair involving multiple hotel visits with a married male employee, formally announced her candidacy on Wednesday for the mayoral election scheduled for Jan. 12.
Ogawa, 42, held a press conference in the city, saying, “I will change Maebashi once again, no matter the headwinds. To that end, I have resolved to stake my life on this challenge and run for mayor again.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreigners’ Residential Status by Providing Information of Nonpayment of Taxes
-
Takaichi Cabinet Approval Holds at 72% as Voters Back Aggressive Fiscal Stimulus, Child Benefits
-
Japan’s Government Monitors China’s Propaganda Battle Over Takaichi’s Taiwan Contingency Remark
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan Exports Rise in October as Slump in U.S. Sales Eases
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction