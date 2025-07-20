Upper House Election: LDP’s Moriyama: ‘I Feel a Great Sense of Responsibility’
21:53 JST, July 20, 2025
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is projected to lose many seats in the House of Councillors election on Sunday.
“I feel a great sense of responsibility,” LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriayama said in a TV program on Sunday after hearing similar projections from the media. “I would like to discuss with [LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, who also serves as prime minister] how to fulfill that responsibility.”
