Upper House Election: LDP’s Moriyama: ‘I Feel a Great Sense of Responsibility’

Pool Photo via AP

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secretary general Hiroshi Moriyama meets the media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Sunday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is projected to lose many seats in the House of Councillors election on Sunday.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility,” LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriayama said in a TV program on Sunday after hearing similar projections from the media. “I would like to discuss with [LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, who also serves as prime minister] how to fulfill that responsibility.”