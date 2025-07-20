Upper House Election: Voter Turnout Stood at 26.65% 2 Hours Before Polls Closed; Figure Down 0.71 Percentage Points Compared to 2022 Voter Turnout

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A polling station in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday

Voter turnout for Sunday’s House of Councillors election stood at 26.65% as of 6 p.m., down 0.71 percentage points from the previous upper house election in 2022, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

Voter turnout for the 2022 election was 52.05%, up from the 2019 upper house election, when turnout dropped below 50%. The 2022 figure was the fourth lowest ever. Voter turnout in 1995 hit a record low of 44.52%.

Concerns were raised about the possibility of a low voter turnout in this year’s upper house election, as it was held in the middle of a three-day weekend.

Voter turnout for an upper house election has not reached the 60% mark since 1989, when it was 65.02%. In recent years, voter turnout had been in the 40%-50% range.