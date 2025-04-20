Politician Ishimaru’s Party to Field 10 Upper House Candidates

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shinji Ishimaru

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The regional political party led by Shinji Ishimaru, the runner-up in last year’s Tokyo governor race, is preparing to field 10 candidates in this summer’s election for the House of Councillors, sources said.

Ishimaru himself, however, does not plan to run in the election for the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament, the sources added.

The party, called the Path to Rebirth, is seen putting up one candidate in the Tokyo constituency and nine for seats in the national proportional representation bloc.

In the Tokyo constituency, candidates will vie for seven seats—six to be contested due to the end of the term this summer and one that became vacant in the middle of the term ending in 2028.

Last month, Ishimaru, former mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, said he would consider fielding candidates in the Upper House election.