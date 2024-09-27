Japan LDP Presidential Election Latest; Voting by LDP Diet Members Begins at around 1 P.M.
11:20 JST, September 27, 2024 (updated at 13:22 JST)
Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers began voting in the party’s presidential election at around 1 p.m. on Friday.
Voting results for rank-and-file party members and members of affiliated groups will be announced at around 2:20 p.m.
If no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the first round, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates.
Before the runoff vote, the top two candidates will each give a 5-minute speech. The candidate who received the second most votes in the first round will speak first, followed by the candidate with the most votes.
The LDP lawmakers will then vote again, selecting one of the top two candidates. The results of the runoff vote, which will determine the LDP’s new president, are expected to be announced around 3:30 p.m.
