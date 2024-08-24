Home>Politics>Elections

LDP Veteran Ishiba Announces His Candidacy for LDP Presidential Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Shigeru Ishiba

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:34 JST, August 24, 2024

Shigeru Ishiba, a former secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has announced his candidacy for the LDP presidential election planned to be held on Sept. 27. Ishiba, who also has served as defense minister, made the announcement on Saturday in his constituency in Tottori Prefecture.

Ishiba has run for the LDP presidency four times before, but lost each time.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING