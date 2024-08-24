LDP Veteran Ishiba Announces His Candidacy for LDP Presidential Election
11:34 JST, August 24, 2024
Shigeru Ishiba, a former secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has announced his candidacy for the LDP presidential election planned to be held on Sept. 27. Ishiba, who also has served as defense minister, made the announcement on Saturday in his constituency in Tottori Prefecture.
Ishiba has run for the LDP presidency four times before, but lost each time.
