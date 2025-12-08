Defense Ministry Continues to Monitor Liaoning

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The Defense Ministry continues to monitor and track the movement of the Liaoning aircraft carrier. From Saturday through Sunday, it was confirmed to have sailed northeast from waters west of Okinawa’s Okidaitojima Island and to be navigating waters about 190 kilometers east of Kikai Island in Kagoshima Prefecture.

During this period, there were reportedly a total of about 100 takeoffs and landings of carrier-based fighter jets and other aircraft from the vessel.

According to the ministry, the Liaoning entered waters west of Okidaitojima Island on Saturday afternoon. J-15 aircraft from the carrier directed radar onto Japanese F-15 fighter jets that had scrambled in response.

The Liaoning then changed course northeast, sailing in the vicinity of Kikaijima Island on Sunday, where it also conducted takeoffs and landings. The ministry has been monitoring its movements, deploying not only Air Self-Defense Force aircraft but also a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer.

Japan protests to Chinese ambassador

Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi summoned Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday to lodge a protest and strongly demand that such incidents not recur.