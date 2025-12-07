Chinese Navy Says Japan’s Claims Inconsistent with Facts
14:22 JST, December 7, 2025
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) — A Chinese navy spokesperson said on Sunday that a Japanese self-defense force aircraft repeatedly approached and disrupted the Chinese navy as it was training and that Japan’s claims were inconsistent with the facts.
Earlier on Sunday, Japan’s defence minister said that Chinese fighter jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese military aircraft near Japan’s Okinawa islands in two incidents and condemned the move as dangerous.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
China Would Cut Off Takaichi’s ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Diplomat Allegedly Says in Online Post
-
Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreigners’ Residential Status by Providing Information of Nonpayment of Taxes
-
Takaichi Cabinet Approval Holds at 72% as Voters Back Aggressive Fiscal Stimulus, Child Benefits
-
Japan’s Government Monitors China’s Propaganda Battle Over Takaichi’s Taiwan Contingency Remark
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.