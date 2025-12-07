Hot word :

Chinese Navy Says Japan’s Claims Inconsistent with Facts

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Chinese flag

Reuters

14:22 JST, December 7, 2025

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) — A Chinese navy spokesperson said on Sunday that a Japanese self-defense force aircraft repeatedly approached and disrupted the Chinese navy as it was training and that Japan’s claims were inconsistent with the facts.

Earlier on Sunday, Japan’s defence minister said that Chinese fighter jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese military aircraft near Japan’s Okinawa islands in two incidents and condemned the move as dangerous.

