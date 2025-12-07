Chinese Fighter Jet Directed Radar on to ASDF F-15 Jet over International Waters; Japan Protested China
8:26 JST, December 7, 2025
A Chinese fighter jet J-15 that launched from the Chinese navy aircraft carrier Liaoning had twice directed its radar onto an Air Self-Defense Force’s F-15 jet over international waters southeast of Okinawa Island on Saturday afternoon, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi revealed at an emergency press conference in the early hours of Sunday.
The Japanese government protested to China through diplomatic and defense channels on Saturday, calling it a very dangerous act that could lead to unexpected incidents.
