USS Ralph Johnson Made Routine Taiwan Strait Transit, Says US Navy
16:21 JST, August 22, 2024
BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States Navy said on Thursday the destroyer USS Ralph Johnson made a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Aug. 22 in accordance with international law, according to its statement.
The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said it organized naval and air forces to monitor the entire passage of the U.S. vessel.
“Troops in the theater remain on high alert at all times and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,” spokesperon Naval Colonel Li Xi said in a statement.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Alain Delon: Women He Loved and Left
-
Japan Ends Megaquake Advisory on Nankai Trough Disasters
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
How Coca-Cola Tried and Failed to Suppress a Boycott over Gaza
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)