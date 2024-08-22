Home>News Services>Reuters

USS Ralph Johnson Made Routine Taiwan Strait Transit, Says US Navy

16:21 JST, August 22, 2024

BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States Navy said on Thursday the destroyer USS Ralph Johnson made a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Aug. 22 in accordance with international law, according to its statement.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said it organized naval and air forces to monitor the entire passage of the U.S. vessel.

“Troops in the theater remain on high alert at all times and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,” spokesperon Naval Colonel Li Xi said in a statement.

