Now That I’m a Freelancer, I’m Worried People Think Too Highly of Me





Dear Troubleshooter:

I’m a woman in my early 30s working as a freelancer, and I’m worried that people think too highly of me.

Previously, I worked for a company as a TV producer and marketing manager. I have also had the opportunity to help set up a company, and recently, I became a sole proprietor.

I have more opportunities than ever to help businesses with their marketing. Sometimes, I’m praised as a “genius” or invited to join a new firm as a founding member.

I’m happy to be appreciated, but sometimes it feels like they think too highly of me, which makes me want to push the reset button.

This is probably because it is now managers or company heads who give me such compliments, rather than regular employees.

I cannot quite express the amount of anxiety I get from their high opinions of me. How can I overcome this strange feeling of anxiety?

— Z, Kanagawa Prefecture

Dear Ms. Z:

Just because you interact more with managers rather than regular employees does not mean you need to feel intimidated. The concerns you have will go away as you get used to your new work environment and gain more experience.

You should interpret your “strange feeling of anxiety” as the feeling of losing the support of a company.

Before, you might have been praised too highly just because of your former company’s reputation. But now you have to get through it all on your own. It is only natural to suddenly feel a little lost after becoming a freelancer, especially if you are young.

Everyone who is a freelancer deals with a similar kind of anxiety. You should have the determination and courage to create your own path.

First, restore your confidence by taking words like “genius” as encouragement. Your past achievements and career are valuable assets. They will be the stepping stones to your future success.

If you are too slow, however, they will fade.

You should focus and work hard. Once you are ready to do that, you will be able to demonstrate a power you have never exercised before.

You may feel as if a large mountain is blocking your path. But if you climb over it, a new scene can be found on the other side.

— Tomomi Fujiwara, writer