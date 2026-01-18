Hot word :

#Akita #Festival #Snow

Kamakura Snow Huts Being Built for Upcoming Yokote Kamakura Festival in Akita Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:25 JST, January 18, 2026

Workers build kamakura snow huts by piling up snow brought by heavy machinery in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, for the annual Yokote Kamakura Festival to be held Feb. 13-14. Nineteen workers in their 30s to 80s began building about 60 snow huts across the city on Tuesday. A 78-year-old master said it’s easy to build snow huts with Yokote’s snow as it contains a lot of water. To build one kamakura requires about 20 to 30 tons of snow. Kamakura snow huts will be viewable in front of the city’s office, the former Katano residence, Yokote Park and the Futabacho area.

