Shimane: Matsue Bus Tour Traces History of Writer Lafcadio Hearn
16:08 JST, October 11, 2025
MATSUE — A bus tour connecting sites related to writer Lafcadio Hearn (1850-1904), also known as Koizumi Yakumo, and his wife Setsu will be offered in Matsue.
The tour was organized by Shimane Prefecture and West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) to attract tourists with “Bakebake,” (“The Ghost Writer’s Wife”) an NHK TV drama inspired by the couple, debuting at the end of September. Hearn is credited with introducing Japanese ghost stories in translation to the world.
The places visited on the guided tour include Jozan Inari Shrine and Yaegaki Shrine, which were frequented by the couple, the Lafcadio Hearn Memorial Museum and the Lafcadio Hearn’s Former Residence.
The tour is priced at ¥3,500 to ¥4,000, including admission for each destination. It will run 52 times in total through March, mainly on weekends.
The Matsue city government is offering discounted admission to its tourist attractions, including the Hearn museum and Matsue Castle. A discount of up to ¥300 can be obtained by showing a ticket to one facility when visiting another. The tickets can also be used to enjoy other benefits, like discounts on merchandise or free drinks at participating stores.
In 2024, the prefecture welcomed about 29.86 million tourists, down about 333,000 from the previous year. The TV drama is expected to present a great opportunity for the prefecture’s tourism.
“We want to use this opportunity to promote Matsue both inside and outside the prefecture,” an official of the prefectural government said.
