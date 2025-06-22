Visitors in Japan Pour into Shop to Try Peach Juice Straight Out of Faucet; Only Limited Number of Cups Sold Per Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A customer pours peach juice into a cup from a faucet at nouto in Fuefuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Friday.

KOFU — Just by turning on a faucet at nouto, a fruit-processing plant and store in Fuefuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, visitors can drink a cup of 100% peach juice.

The service, dubbed “Momo Jaguchi,” or peach faucet, began on Friday, allowing customers to taste the rich juice of peaches grown in the prefecture.

The juice comes out of a faucet attached to a large wooden tank, measuring about 140 centimeters tall and about 70 centimeters wide. It took about a week for the manufacturing department of Keipe, the company that operates the plant, to make the juice dispenser.

“When I was in elementary school or so, after some running exercises, my friend said, ‘I wish I could get juice straight from the faucet,’” said an official, who is in charge of product development at Keipe and helped with the planning and designing of the container and faucet. “[My friend’s comment] prompted me to create it.”

“I wanted to use a faucet that’s commonly seen at schools,” she said. “I want people from both inside and outside the prefecture to enjoy the delicious taste of our local products, have fun and experience the charm of Yamanashi [Prefecture].”

On Friday, the first day customers could try the “Momo Jaguchi,” there was a limited amount, so only 20 cups of juice, priced at ¥400 each, were sold. There were also many visitors from outside the prefecture who came after learning about it through social media.

“It was thick, and the taste was very rich,” said a 70-year-old part-time employee from Hino, Tokyo. “I could taste the natural sweetness of the peaches.”

The peach juice from the faucet will be on sale through Aug. 30, and will be available from 9:30 a.m., when the store opens, on a first-come-first-served basis. Nouto is closed on Thursdays.