Tourist Season Kicks Off at Japan’s Kamikochi Highlands; Ceremony to Pray for Safety Held to Mark Occasion
15:44 JST, April 28, 2025
A ceremony marking the start of tourist season at the Kamikochi highlands was held in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday. Climbers and sightseers prayed for safety on the mountains amid the sounds of alphorns. This year marked the 55th such ceremony, which was blessed with fine weather, giving clear views of the Hotaka mountain range and Mt. Yakedake.
