Osaka: Newly Renovated City Office Observation Deck Reveals 360-Degree View of Sakai; Visitors Can View Ancient Tombs
16:20 JST, April 26, 2025
SAKAI — A 360-degree panoramic view of Sakai can now be seen from the newly renovated observation deck at the Sakai city office.
From the office’s 21st floor, 80 meters above the ground, visitors can look out on Osaka Bay, the waterfront area and the UNESCO World Heritage site Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group (ancient tumulus cluster), which includes the Daisen kofun (the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku), the largest keyhole-shaped burial mound in Japan.
The city government decided to renovate the observation deck, which attracted 203,600 visitors in fiscal 2024, to make it a gateway for tourists. A 3D model of the city within two kilometers of the building, as well as aerial photos, can be seen on the 21st floor.
Tables, chairs and benches made of Japanese timber can also be found on the observation deck, allowing visitors to relax and enjoy the scenery.
During the day, volunteers will be on hand to inform visitors about Sakai’s various tourist attractions. Visitors can also now eat and drink on the 21st floor, something that was previously prohibited.
“We want both tourists and local residents to feel free to visit the observation deck and view the ancient burial mounds and the city center, as well as look for where they want to go next,” a city official said.
The observation deck is free and open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
