Hiroshima: Motorcycles Becoming Attractive Way to Enjoy Seto Inland Sea Islands

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shima Rider motorcycle rental shop staff members in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, recommend traveling the Setouchi Shimanami Kaido cycling road by retro motor scooter.

ONOMICHI, Hiroshima — A motorcycle rental service is becoming popular among young people traveling the Setouchi Shimanami Kaido cycling road connecting Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, and Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

Young people appear to be attracted to the motorcycles that allow riders to easily travel long distances while cute-looking small rental motorbikes look good on social media.

The Shimanami Kaido road features an about 70-kilometer cycling lane for bicycles and motorcycles with an engine capacity of 125cc or less. The road is famous as a “sanctuary for cyclists” for its beautiful views of the many islands seen from the bridges.

The motorcycle rental shop Shima Rider opened last spring, hoping to offer visitors a new option to enjoy the sanctuary.

The shop offers about 30 motorcycles, including motorbikes with an engine capacity of 125cc at five locations—near JR Shin-Onomichi Station, Mukaishima Island, Innoshima Island, Ikuchijima Island, and near JR Hashihama Station in Imabari.

Customers rented only 10 motorbikes in May last year, but it increased to more than 100 a year later the same month. According to the shop, 60% of their customers are young people in their 20s and 30s.

“The road has so many slopes that many beginner cyclists give up halfway,” said Yuya Wakamatsu, 30, who runs the motorcycle rental service. “I recommend motorbikes for people who want to travel to various islands, saving their time and strength.”