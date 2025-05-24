Yamaguchi: World’s Longest 100-Meter-Long Okonomiyaki Recognized by Guinness World Records

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants make an okonomiyaki, aiming to make it the world’s longest, in Sanyo-Onoda, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on May 5.

SANYO-ONODA, Yamaguchi — An about 100-meter-long okonomiyaki was made by a total of about 500 people in Sanyo-Onoda, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on May 5. It was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest okonomiyaki.

The “Making Long Okonomiyaki” project was started in 2014 by an organizing committee of local volunteers. At first, a 50-meter-long and a 90-meter-long okonomiyaki were made in 2019. However, the participants had not yet applied to Guinness World Records.

This year’s project was held at a rice paddy in the city. Iron cooking plates were arranged in a line, heated to 300 C and then greased with oil. About 500 participants, ranging from children to the elderly, were assigned to their respective segments where they cooked the okonomiyaki batter containing locally produced vegetables and other ingredients. In time with a call, participants successfully flipped the okonomiyaki in unison.

A Guinness World Records certifier confirmed that the 100.57-meter-long okonomiyaki was unbroken and cooked through enough to eat.

After being recognized, the participants enjoyed the freshly cooked okonomiyaki together.

“Flipping it over was difficult for me,” said a 15-year-old female junior high school student from the city. “I am excited to see this okonomiyaki recognized by Guinness World Records.”