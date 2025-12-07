Frozen Vegetables: Demand Rises for Convenient, Tasty Domestic Produce

Frozen vegetables are becoming increasingly commonplace at the dining table. While imported products have traditionally dominated the market, Japanese manufacturers are now stepping up efforts to utilize domestic produce, grabbing the attention of consumers. We took a closer look at the appeal of vegetables grown and frozen in Japan.

90% from overseas

In Osaka Prefecture, a 37-year-old woman always stocks domestically grown and frozen vegetables such as spinach and corn at home. Alongside raising her two daughters, ages 3 and 11 months, she works as a freelance licensed cook.

“Frozen vegetables are economical as you can store what you don’t use right away, and their prices are also stable,” the woman said. “Vegetables are essential for my children’s diet. I always use domestic products.”

The Japanese Consumers’ Co-operative Union sells domestically grown frozen vegetables in-store as well as through home delivery, the sales of which account for 70% of its total frozen vegetables sales. Recently, frozen mixed vegetable packs that include onions have become particularly popular. Edamame and corn are also in high demand.

At supermarket chain Life Corp., frozen vegetables are selling better overall, with pumpkin and cut green onion especially popular among domestic offerings. At OK Corp., 15% of its total frozen vegetables are domestically grown, with leafy greens selling well, the company says.

According to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, imported frozen vegetables account for 90% of those distributed in Japan. However, demand for those domestically grown is on the rise.

According to frozen food and lifestyle adviser Takashi Nishikawa, domestic products often feature elements, such as how they are cut or mixed, tailored specifically for certain dishes. Products designed for easy use and ones which better preserve flavor have emerged, such as spinach and corn that retain the same sweetness and texture from when freshly harvested, and grated Chinese yam that can be squeezed straight from a tube.

“For burdock root products used in soups, for example, domestic production can allow for adjusting size to ensure quick cooking, while retaining some of the peel to preserve its rich aroma and flavor,” Nishikawa said. He also noted, “It also facilitates distributing more varieties and smaller batches.”

In 2024, the Japan Vegetable Sommelier Association started organizing the Frozen Vegetables Award to promote the appeal of domestically grown frozen produce, with Nishikawa serving as chief judge.

Preserving freshness

For Japanese manufacturers, the focus is on variety and freshness.

Based in Kyoto Prefecture, Koto Kyoto has grown and sold negi green onion variety Kujo negi since 2017, traditionally farmed locally. From cultivation to factory processing, the company manages everything in-house, preserving the taste and texture by flash-freezing the Kujo negi while fresh.

Originally, the company shipped fresh Kujo negi to restaurants and supermarkets. As open-field cultivation is vulnerable to wind and weather phenomena such as typhoons, the company set up a separate frozen business subsidiary that enables year-round shipments.

We deliver the unique flavors of traditional vegetables at their peak seasonal condition,” executive officer Kotaro Miyakawa, 55, said. “Kujo negi are often used in small quantities in home cooking, so they are suitable for freezing and selling in quantities based on consumer needs.”

Ishihara Foods, a company based in Miyazaki Prefecture that ships frozen vegetables to places such as consumer cooperatives and other entities, uses organically grown produce.



The company grows seven types of vegetables year-round, including sweet, thick spinach, satoimo taro root and edamame. Their fields are within 30 minutes of the freezing facility. Each vegetable is harvested during its season at peak nutritional value, briefly blanched and then flash-frozen.

“The spinach and edamame are frozen within two hours after harvest, preserving their freshness,” company president Shoko Ishihara, 38, said.

In light of challenges the agriculture industry is facing, such as a shortage of successors and climate change, Ishihara said: “By freezing domestically grown vegetables, it allows for stable prices throughout the year, and also contributes to sustainable agricultural practices.”

Yoshiko Miura, public relations manager at the Japan Frozen Food Association, said, “Unlike buying whole vegetables and preparing at home, using frozen vegetables produces no waste and reduces food loss. They are cost-effective and save time, which is ideal for single-person households or those with a need to reduce their household chores.”

She added, “With consumers becoming more health-conscious, expectations for domestically grown and frozen vegetables are high.”

Early consumption recommended

According to Toru Suzuki, representative director of the Institute for Advancement and Promotion of Food Freezing Technology, foods are frozen at minus 18 C or lower. This temperature halts the growth of microorganisms and bacteria that cause food to spoil.

However, the oxidation and protein denaturation processes still continue slowly. As home freezers are not very effective at storing frozen goods, early consumption is recommended even if the best-before date is around one year away. Caution is advised as bacterial growth resumes after thawing.

“I recommend frozen spinach and mushrooms as their textures aren’t very different from when fresh,” said Junko Watanuki, a chef who utilized frozen vegetables when serving on the 57th Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition’s culinary team from December 2015-March 2017.

Frozen produce is easy to use, especially for vegetables that require tedious prep before cooking, such as pumpkin and satoimo taro.

A quick recipe made using frozen vegetables is pumpkin chawanmushi (steamed egg custard with pumpkin). For two servings, mash two pieces of pumpkin, totaling 60 grams, and mix with one egg and 150 milliliters of dashi stock. Then, microwave the mixture for about two minutes at 500 watts.

Similarly, adding frozen fried eggplant and ground sesame seeds to miso soup is a simple way to make the dish more satiating and flavorful.