Former Unification Church: Proceed Steadily with Liquidation to Provide Relief for Victims

The religious group has exploited illnesses and family misfortunes to coerce its followers into making unjustly large donations. Following a court’s order for dissolution, relief must be provided for the victims by steadily proceeding with liquidation procedures.

The Tokyo High Court has issued a decision ordering the dissolution of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, formerly known as the Unification Church, upholding a previous ruling by the Tokyo District Court. Persistent trouble regarding massive donations has occurred between the group and former followers, leading the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry to request a dissolution order in 2023.

The high court decision pointed out that the group “caused a large number of people to suffer enormous financial damage and mental distress through the illegal solicitation of donations.” It further expressed concern that “even now, there is a risk that the illegal solicitation by the group’s followers may continue to be carried out.”

The Religious Corporations Law stipulates that a court can order the dissolution of a corporation if it commits an act that is in violation of laws and regulations and “is clearly found to harm public welfare substantially.” The high court apparently took a serious view of the malicious nature of the group’s systematic and illegal collection of donations over many years.

Some former followers sold real estate or borrowed tens of millions of yen from consumer finance companies to make donations. As a result, the impact of forcing not only the individuals themselves but also their families into hardship cannot be overlooked.

The religious group is expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. However, under provisions of the Religious Corporations Law and other regulations, the high court’s decision takes effect immediately, and the liquidation process for the group will begin.

Moving forward, a court-appointed lawyer will act as a liquidator to organize the group’s assets. The group holds assets exceeding ¥100 billion. It goes without saying that the group has a responsibility to accurately report its financial status to the liquidator during their investigation.

According to a group of lawyers representing the victims, more than 100 former followers and others are currently seeking a total of about ¥5 billion in compensation from the group through lawsuits and other means. It is essential that the group’s assets will be allocated to compensate victims through the liquidation process.

It is said that many people do not want others to know that they made donations, or they are unable to report damage inflicted on them due to a lack of supporting documents. To encourage such potential victims to come forward, activities to widely publicize the relief measures will be important.

Assets remaining after liquidation are expected to be transferred to another religious corporation related to the group. If this results in nothing more than a change of name and the illegal solicitations continue, the entire effort will have been for naught.

The issue of donations drew attention following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leading to a new law being put into force that prohibits the malicious solicitation of donations. It is vital for relevant authorities to remain vigilant to ensure that similar problems are not repeated, including by other religious organizations.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 5, 2026)