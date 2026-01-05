Film Screenings Abroad: Leverage Popularity to Foster Understanding of Japan

Japanese animation and films continue to attract attention overseas. It is hoped that this popularity will be used for cultural diplomacy, to deepen familiarity with and understanding of Japan among the people of other countries and regions.

The animated film “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” has been released in more than 150 countries and regions, becoming the first Japanese movie to surpass ¥100 billion in box office revenue. Its powerful visuals and exotic elements, such as swords and haori coats, appear to fascinate foreign audience members.

“Kokuho,” which has set a new domestic box office record for a Japanese live-action film, has been shortlisted for Academy Awards. This film is also set for release in more than 50 countries and regions. It is hoped that the magnificent images of kabuki it contains will spread the appeal of this traditional performing art worldwide.

The overseas sales of Japanese content industries, such as anime, manga and games, have more than tripled over the past decade, reaching ¥5.8 trillion in 2023. This figure is comparable to the value of semiconductor exports.

Japanese works captivate many people overseas with their high artistic quality and stories that easily stir viewers’ emotions. Increasing sales is important, but it should not stop there. The affection for these works should be used as an opportunity to spark interest in Japan.

Next fiscal year, the government plans to strengthen efforts to introduce Japanese animation and traditional performing arts in emerging and developing nations known as the Global South, with the aim of increasing the number of people who understand Japan. The government intends to leverage cultural power to gain support from Asian and African nations whose presence has grown in the international community.

Many popular films, including “Demon Slayer,” weave in Japanese history and traditions. Holding events overseas to help people understand the cultural background of Japan is one possible idea. The government should collaborate with anime and film production companies and other entities to advance these efforts effectively.

At last year’s World Athletics Championships, U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles, who won his fourth consecutive world title in the men’s 200 meters, struck a pose mimicking a signature move of the protagonist in the manga “Dragon Ball.” Lyles is known as a Japanophile who loves Japanese manga and anime.

Many international students choose Japanese universities because they grew up watching Japanese anime. Some people begin learning the Japanese language to enjoy movies and manga more deeply. If public sentiment becomes more pro-Japanese, that would also contribute to better relations between governments.

Recently, Japanese authors have received high acclaim in competitions for international literary awards. Translating Japanese novels and other works for readers worldwide would help them understand the Japanese spirit. The government also needs to extend support to foster translators in various languages.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 5, 2026)