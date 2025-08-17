U.S.-Russia Summit: Ceasefire Impossible with Shortsighted Deals

Clearly, the idea that concessions could be drawn from Russian President Vladimir Putin by treating him well was naive, and it will not work.

Rather than seeking short-term deals, U.S. President Donald Trump should pave the way for a ceasefire by strengthening the framework of support for Ukraine in cooperation with Europe and other partners, based on the international norm of not permitting aggression.

Trump and Putin have held talks at a U.S. military base in Alaska. This was the first U.S.-Russia summit in four years and also the first since Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in 2022.

At a joint press conference after they spoke, Trump described the summit as “very productive.” But no agreement was reached on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Putin, on the other hand, said, “We need to eliminate all the primary roots, the primary causes of that conflict,” repeating his long-standing demand that Ukraine not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Russian president also expressed a desire for better relations with the United States and closer economic cooperation.

Evidently, Putin has no intention to accept a ceasefire. Even just before the summit, Russia continued fierce strikes against Ukraine using drones and other weapons.

Putin is likely seeking to avoid further economic sanctions by deepening his personal relationship with Trump, while expanding the area that Russia occupies in Ukraine.

It must be said that Trump’s attempt at moving things along by giving Putin a warm reception has failed. Trump greeted Putin with applause at the airport, walked alongside him on a red carpet and even let him ride in the presidential limousine.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin on war crimes charges, and not wanting to be jailed, he has refrained from leaving Russia. Although the United States is not a member of the ICC, when the country invited Putin, it was in effect aiding him in demonstrating Russia’s global presence.

Before the talks, Trump had indicated that he would not hesitate to ratchet up sanctions on Russia if no progress was made. But after the meeting, the U.S. president said further sanctions were not necessary at this point. He also showed interest in economic cooperation with Russia.

If the United States prioritizes its own interests and ignores Russia’s outrageous violation of its neighbor’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the international order will fundamentally collapse. The United States should return to the principle that violations of sovereignty are unpardonable.

To stop Russia’s aggression and achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, the international community must unite in strengthening military support for Ukraine and providing economic assistance. Alongside Europe and Japan, the United States has a significant role to play.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 17, 2025)