Introduction of Confinement Imprisonment: Preventing Recidivism through Support for Rehabilitation

A form of criminal punishment that has been in place since the Meiji era is about to change significantly. It is necessary to strengthen the prison system and make it possible to support the rehabilitation of prisoners.

A new type of punishment of “confinement” will be introduced by unifying two types of punishments — imprisonment with labor and imprisonment without labor. The new punishment will be applied to crimes committed in June and onward.

Currently, prisoners are assigned to prisons according to the severity of their crime and their criminal record, and they spend their time mainly working in prison. Under the new confinement system, labor will no longer be compulsory, and each prisoner will receive a correctional program tailored to their individual characteristics.

The focus of the punishment, which has been aimed at disciplining inmates, will shift to rehabilitation with the aim of having them return to society.

Medical and psychological programs will be strengthened for prisoners with drug addictions or who have committed sex crimes. It is envisaged that young people will receive education and vocational training, and that treatment will focus on physical rehabilitation for elderly prisoners who are frail.

The introduction of the new system was prompted by the high rate of recidivism among those who had been in prison. Of the 14,000 people who were put in prison in 2023, over 50% were there for the second time or more, and 20% for the fifth time or more.

There is a notable number of cases in which people find it difficult to secure a job or a place to live after being released from prison, and they end up committing a crime and returning to prison. It is essential to provide support while they are in prison, such as helping them develop interpersonal skills in preparation for their return to society and securing places to live and jobs after they are released.

One concern is the heavy burden on prison officials. It is not easy for officials to determine what kind of support should be given for each prisoner.

In addition to increasing the number of prison officials and ensuring that they are assigned appropriately, it is important for each prison to work with social workers who are familiar with welfare services and local governments.

At the same time, it would be missing the point if prisoners stop reflecting on the seriousness of the crime they committed because prisons place too much emphasis on rehabilitation.

The government has already started initiatives in which prison officials have face-to-face meetings with prisoners individually and talk with them about how they feel about the crimes they have committed and the feelings of people such as the victims.

In December 2023, a program was introduced to have prison and juvenile detention center officials hear the feelings of victims and bereaved families and then convey those sentiments to prisoners. To date, over 110 such cases have been handled in response to requests from bereaved families and others.

Hearing the words of victims who have suffered physical and emotional harm because of crimes committed by prisoners must touch a prisoner’s heart. Prison officials need to carefully listen to the feelings of victims and bereaved families and encourage prisoners to deepen their reflection.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 17, 2025)