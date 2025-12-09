Kimetsu No Yaiba Film Nominated For Golden Globe; Winners to Be Announced on January 11
21:00 JST, December 9, 2025
LOS ANGELES — The popular Japanese film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle — Akaza Sairai” was nominated for best animated motion picture at the 83rd Golden Globes on Monday.
The Golden Globes are considered a precursor to the Academy Awards.
Young protagonist Tanjiro Kamado trains and battles demons with his friends. “Akaza Sairai” is the first installment of a three-part series depicting their fierce battles with demons in the Infinity Castle, the demons’ stronghold.
If the movie wins best animated picture, it will be the second Japanese film to do so and the first in two years. “The Boy and the Heron,” directed by Hayao Miyazaki, won in 2024.
The Japanese blockbuster “Kokuho,” directed by Lee Sang-il, was expected to be nominated for best non-English motion picture but ultimately it was not chosen.
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
