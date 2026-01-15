2026 Yomiuri Intl Forum to Explore World at Crossroads, Japan’s National Interests
12:19 JST, January 15, 2026
The Yomiuri Shimbun has chosen “the world at a crossroads and Japan’s national interests” as the theme of the 2026 Yomiuri International Forum, an event cohosted with the Yomiuri International Economic Society (YIES).
The United States, with its “America First” policy, and China and Russia, which are seeking to alter the status quo by force, appear to be increasingly demonstrating their intention to carve out their own spheres of influence through competition and deal-making.
How should Japan define and pursue its national interests while valuing the liberal international order that is on the verge of collapse? Through expert discussions starting as early as this spring, the forum will explore multilayered strategies spanning both the political and economic dimensions.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting