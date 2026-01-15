2026 Yomiuri Intl Forum to Explore World at Crossroads, Japan’s National Interests

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yomiuri Shimbun building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun has chosen “the world at a crossroads and Japan’s national interests” as the theme of the 2026 Yomiuri International Forum, an event cohosted with the Yomiuri International Economic Society (YIES).

The United States, with its “America First” policy, and China and Russia, which are seeking to alter the status quo by force, appear to be increasingly demonstrating their intention to carve out their own spheres of influence through competition and deal-making.

How should Japan define and pursue its national interests while valuing the liberal international order that is on the verge of collapse? Through expert discussions starting as early as this spring, the forum will explore multilayered strategies spanning both the political and economic dimensions.