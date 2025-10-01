Japan Big Makers’ Sentiment Improves Further: BOJ Tankan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)—Business sentiment among large manufacturers in Japan improved for two consecutive quarters, the Bank of Japan’s “Tankan” survey for September showed Wednesday.

The headline diffusion index for large manufacturers’ current business conditions rose to plus 14 from plus 13 in the previous June survey.

The current business condition DI for large nonmanufacturers came to plus 34, unchanged from June.

The DI shows the percentage of companies seeing good business conditions minus that of firms feeling the opposite.

The business condition outlook DI toward December stood at plus 12 for large manufacturers and plus 28 for large nonmanufacturers.