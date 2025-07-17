Central Tokyo Condo Price Hits Record 130 M. Yen in 1st Half

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Buildings in Tokyo are seen with Mt. Fuji in the background in March 2021.

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)—The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 special wards came to ¥130.64 million in January-June, hitting a record high, a think tank said Thursday.

The price surpassed ¥100 million for the third straight year, according to Real Estate Economic Institute Co.

In the first half of 2025, the average unit price of new condos in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba also hit a record high of ¥89.58 million .