Central Tokyo Condo Price Hits Record 130 M. Yen in 1st Half
16:33 JST, July 17, 2025
Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)—The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 special wards came to ¥130.64 million in January-June, hitting a record high, a think tank said Thursday.
The price surpassed ¥100 million for the third straight year, according to Real Estate Economic Institute Co.
In the first half of 2025, the average unit price of new condos in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba also hit a record high of ¥89.58 million .
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
Nippon Steel Completes Acquisition of U.S. Steel; Nippon Steel Chairman Says Firm, U.S. Steel, Committed to Becoming ‘World’s Leading Steelmaker’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday