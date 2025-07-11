3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

From left, The Japanese national flag, The Chinese national flag

Chinese customs authorities reregistered three Japanese seafood companies on Friday, allowing the firms to resume exporting their products to China, according to sources familiar with Japan-China relations.

This is the first reregistration since August 2023, when Japan released treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean. Nearly two years later, an environment for China to resume importing Japanese marine products has been reestablished.

The three seafood companies have facilities in Hokkaido and Aomori Prefecture, according to the authorities’ website.

Only the Japanese seafood companies that were authorized prior to the release of treated water will be able to export their products to China from the reregistration date. When exporting their products, the companies must submit certificates of radioactive material inspections issued by the Japanese government.

Chinese authorities said June 29 that China would resume importing Japanese marine products.