Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems

BRUSSELS — The Japanese government will strengthen its cooperation with the Central and Eastern European nations of Romania, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic to develop infrastructure in those countries, such as railroads and energy systems.

A joint statement with each of the three countries will be drafted and announced, each of which will include stipulations such as financial support for the introduction of technology from Japanese companies.

Akiyoshi Kato, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, and officials from about 20 Japanese companies, including IHI Corp. and Hitachi Ltd., began a trip to visit the three countries on Monday. Government-linked organizations such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance and the Japan External Trade Organization will also pledge their support for these projects in a joint statement.

The technologies to be introduced are expected to include renewable energy, equipment for generating power using hydrogen — which is expected to become a next-generation fuel — and the latest railroad signaling systems.

The joint statement will also mention cooperation on reconstruction assistance in Ukraine, which is geographically close to the three countries. The Japanese government hopes to encourage companies not only to expand business within the three countries, but also to establish bases to prepare for reconstruction work in that country to go into full swing.